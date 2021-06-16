Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
W for Gert Wingårdh - Architype Alphabet Project

W for Gert Wingårdh - Architype Alphabet Project architecture archi concept art direction design johannlucchini graphic design type typography typo
W for Gert Wingårdh and the Malmö Market Hall.

Swipe to see the building photographied by © André Pihl, Wingårdhs

Hope you like it! Please follow me on Instagram to discover the whole alphabet.

More to come... See you soon!
I am open to new projects! contact@johannlucchini.com

Instagram I Website

