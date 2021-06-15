Logo Design: Nöbetçi Marketçi

Hi guys!

Today I share with you the brand identity of "Nöbetçi Marketçi", a great project 🥳

First of all, I need to explain what "Nöbetçi Marketçi" is and what it does.

This company is an online sales store serving 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in the market sector. Think of it like a quick call to the pharmacy on duty when you get sick in the middle of the night. You are hungry at night and there is no bread in your house. You need to reach the sentry market. This is where we come into play 👊

My client, who wanted to be sincere and explain the industry, wanted to work with me and we were successful 🤩

What should I pay attention to when starting work:

-The feeling that colors give people

-The typography is legible and neat

-The design should not be forgotten at first glance, that is, it should be memorable.

-Being more reliable than your competitors

-Interaction density

-Identity elegance

Brand identity is the most important point for the company's appearance.

If my work fascinates you, you can press the "L" key.

Do you need brand identity? Say hi:

-sencanwork@gmail.com