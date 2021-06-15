Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Certilia Signing Hub Complete Branding & Product Design

minimal simple logo dashboard ui ux design product platform
During 2020. and 2021. I have completely redesigned a brand called ID.hr into Certilia. Together with product design & idea we switched story and created the biggest competitor in Europe Union in field of qualified electronic signatures.

In this shot. I have just showed a logo I made for the brand. Soon, we will release the platform in fully capable enviroment together with designs as well.

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
