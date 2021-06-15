Certilia Signing Hub Complete Branding & Product Design

Trending designs to inspire you
During 2020. and 2021. I have completely redesigned a brand called ID.hr into Certilia. Together with product design & idea we switched story and created the biggest competitor in Europe Union in field of qualified electronic signatures.
In this shot. I have just showed a logo I made for the brand. Soon, we will release the platform in fully capable enviroment together with designs as well.
Dribbble:
https://dribbble.com/ljkukulj
LinkedIn:
https://www.linkedin.com/in/ljubisakukulj/
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/ljkukulj
Figma Community:
https://www.figma.com/@ljubisakukulj