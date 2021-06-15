Lucchini Johann

V for Ben Van Berkel - Architype Alphabet Project

V for Ben Van Berkel - Architype Alphabet Project concept abstract art direction design johannlucchini graphic design architect architecture typo typography type
V for Ben Van Berkel and the belgian building «La Toison d’or».

Swipe to see the building photographied by © Hufton Crow

Hope you like it! Please follow me on Instagram to discover the whole alphabet.

More to come... See you soon!
