Motion Interaction - Blended Boundaries - Mask Scrolling

Upgrade your carousel scrolling with masked scrolling for better image transitions. One of my experimental design proposal for the client to add value and differentiate ourselves with playful interactions.

Made with Invision Studio

Credit to the Invision Studio team for the inspiration https://dribbble.com/shots/6280211-Life-Clothing-concept-made-with-Studio

*All images used are for mock up purposes only*

*Photos courtesy of Nike and Reebok from Google images*