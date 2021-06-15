Motion Interaction - Blended Boundaries - Mask Scrolling

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Upgrade your carousel scrolling with masked scrolling for better image transitions. One of my experimental design proposal for the client to add value and differentiate ourselves with playful interactions.
Made with Invision Studio
Credit to the Invision Studio team for the inspiration https://dribbble.com/shots/6280211-Life-Clothing-concept-made-with-Studio
*All images used are for mock up purposes only*
*Photos courtesy of Nike and Reebok from Google images*