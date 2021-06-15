Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Track Health typography settings role covid registration history profile status result health mobile calendar emploees charts dashboard ux web design branding ui design
Hey everyone! 👋
Track Health is a management system for improving worker health, safety and security. Efficiency is key to organizational success, and we followed this principle when creating our platform. Track Health is a symptom screening tool that ensures a safe workplace as employees return to work.

Made by Yaroslav Barkov

