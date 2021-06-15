Rifat Bin Jahanara

Fresh Mangoes E-commerce Web UI Exploration - Hero Section.

Rifat Bin Jahanara
Rifat Bin Jahanara
  • Save
Fresh Mangoes E-commerce Web UI Exploration - Hero Section. ui flat illustration creative abstract background design agency business rifatbinjahanara.com mangoes website juicy food delivery food elegant modern food web template e-commerce food landing page fresh food mangoes juice fruit
Download color palette

I am very Happy to share with you, my recent work "mango juice fruit" Web UI Exploration - Hero Section. Hope you guys love it. :)
Designed in Figma with love.

Available for freelance work.
Need any help? Tell me about your project at
📩 rifatbinjahanara4620@gmail.com
See on https://www.behance.net/rifatbjahanar

Rifat Bin Jahanara
Rifat Bin Jahanara

More by Rifat Bin Jahanara

View profile
    • Like