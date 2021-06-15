Fresh Mangoes E-commerce Web UI Exploration - Hero Section.

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I am very Happy to share with you, my recent work "mango juice fruit" Web UI Exploration - Hero Section. Hope you guys love it. :)
Designed in Figma with love.
Available for freelance work.
Need any help? Tell me about your project at
📩 rifatbinjahanara4620@gmail.com
See on https://www.behance.net/rifatbjahanar