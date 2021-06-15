📱 A digital wallet 📱

For my bachelor’s thesis I investigated how young people can easily keep track of their budget while shopping via gamification. I designed a fully working prototype of an app for this concept.

The target audience for my research and my app are young people and young adults between the ages of 17 and 35. The focus is therefore mainly on students who are at college/university, or young people/young adults who have recently started living alone or together and would like to keep track of their budget.

My app therefore includes functions such as creating and editing shopping lists, budget management (view incomes and expenses, set a maximum budget), adding and using loyalty cards. There is also an overview available of the rewards that have been achieved and can be achieved. The user can achieve these rewards by saving money, creating lists and/or sharing them, or simply by using the app regularly.