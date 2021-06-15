M Vog

Medusa

M Vog
M Vog
  • Save
Medusa graphic design divine snake myth goddess medusa logodesign design logo
Download color palette

Medusa concept I am now working with. Do not look directly into her eyes, you might get petrified.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 15, 2021
M Vog
M Vog

More by M Vog

View profile
    • Like