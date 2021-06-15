I will do high end jewelry retouch in photoshop

Hello,

I am mdraju24. Thanks for visiting my post. I have been working with some outstanding corporate jewelry retouch. I have 6 year's professional experience in adobe photoshop mainly jewelry retouch jobs.

My jewelry retouch services

1. Jewelry retouch.

2. Clipping path.

3. Background remove.

4. Stone replacement & brighten.

5. Create a beautiful reflection/shadow.

6. Color correction & enhancement.

7. Color change & much more.

Top 5 reasons to hire me.

1. I love to work.

2. Good communication.

3. Unlimited revisions.

4. 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed.

5. 24/7 available.

If any questions Feel free to contact me.

Fiverr: www.fiverr.com/mdraju24

Gmail: rabbysarkar0606@gmail.com