I will do high end jewelry retouch in photoshop

I will do high end jewelry retouch in photoshop illustrator
Hello, 
I am mdraju24. Thanks for visiting my post. I have been working with some outstanding corporate jewelry retouch. I have 6 year's professional experience in adobe photoshop mainly jewelry retouch jobs.
  My jewelry retouch services
1. Jewelry retouch.
2. Clipping path.
3. Background remove.
4. Stone replacement & brighten.
5. Create a beautiful reflection/shadow.
6. Color correction & enhancement.
7. Color change & much more.
  Top 5 reasons to hire me.
1. I love to work.
2. Good communication.
3. Unlimited revisions.
4. 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed.
5. 24/7 available.
If any questions Feel free to contact me.
Fiverr: www.fiverr.com/mdraju24
Gmail: rabbysarkar0606@gmail.com

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
