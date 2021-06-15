Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Shakuro Branding
Shakuro

Industrial Tech Company Identity Book

Shakuro Branding
Shakuro
Shakuro Branding for Shakuro
Hire Us
  • Save
Industrial Tech Company Identity Book design elements style style guide rebranding visual identity graphic design logo design identity design illustration logo design identity branding design branding brand identity brand design brandbook brand
Download color palette

Crete Mechanical Group is a multi-site owner, operator, and business partner to mechanical service businesses in the United States. We wanted to create an identity that would be equally representative of the industrial focus of the company and its roots in a small town in Nebraska.

Have a project in mind? Contact us.

Shakuro
Shakuro
Helping brands defy.
Hire Us

More by Shakuro

View profile
    • Like