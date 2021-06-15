temiss

Intro Design for Commercial Ads Application

The client wanted a template design for social media advertisement and the intro should have been short simple and entertaining.
The first designwas for 3 logo brands including:
- Godlike
- Angry Beards
- Kytary.cz

