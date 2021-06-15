Aryik Gupta

Frenzies Burger business stationery design

Aryik Gupta
Aryik Gupta
  • Save
Frenzies Burger business stationery design lettering identity brand restaurant food burger concept typography envelope menu letterhead business card logo graphic design branding
Download color palette

I would like to present the business stationery design concept for a burger restaurant “Frenzies”.
Link to full project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/118037951/Frenzies-Burger

Aryik Gupta
Aryik Gupta

More by Aryik Gupta

View profile
    • Like