"GREENY" App Concept UI *DARKMODE* Screens #3,4

"GREENY" App Concept UI *DARKMODE* Screens #3,4 ios android mobile design mobile app design weed app darkmode marijuana weed design ux uiux app design mobile app concept
"GREENY - The Digital Weed Marketplace"
- made in adobeXD
- vector resources from freepik, flaticon, material.io
- ideas from pinterest, dribbble
- More from us: https://linktr.ee/syntapps

