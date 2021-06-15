Anirban Majumdar

Hoarding / Billboard Ad Design - Lawn Master

Anirban Majumdar
Anirban Majumdar
  • Save
Hoarding / Billboard Ad Design - Lawn Master billboard design hoarding design advertising billboard hoarding illustration design vector typography marketing creative branding graphic design advertisement
Download color palette

Hello Everyone,

Excited to share the new 𝗵𝗼𝗮𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 / 𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗯𝗼𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗱 𝗱𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗻, created for "Lawn Master". I have used Photoshop software to complete the whole design. With the help of two grass images and some photoshop effects, I have created the Taj Mahal shape. Hopefully you all will like.

Looking for a professional graphic designer
Drop me an email here 👇
anirbanmajumdarcreations@gmail.com

Thank you

Anirban Majumdar
Anirban Majumdar

More by Anirban Majumdar

View profile
    • Like