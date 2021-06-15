Hoarding / Billboard Ad Design - Lawn Master

Hello Everyone,

Excited to share the new 𝗵𝗼𝗮𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 / 𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗯𝗼𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗱 𝗱𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗻, created for "Lawn Master". I have used Photoshop software to complete the whole design. With the help of two grass images and some photoshop effects, I have created the Taj Mahal shape. Hopefully you all will like.

Looking for a professional graphic designer

Drop me an email here 👇

✉ anirbanmajumdarcreations@gmail.com

Thank you