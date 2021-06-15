Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Seda Fakılı

Point of Sale Application Design

Seda Fakılı
Seda Fakılı
  • Save
Point of Sale Application Design application pos ux flat design app graphic design
Download color palette

Table management in a restaurant is very important to make sure all customers can have their seats well. See which table is free and which one is occupied.

Press L if you LIKE it :D
Leave comment if you have any feedback.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 15, 2021
Seda Fakılı
Seda Fakılı

More by Seda Fakılı

View profile
    • Like