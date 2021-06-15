Usertive

Cryptocurrency tracking & trading app

Cryptocurrency tracking & trading app
We’ve been recently toying with the concept of a simple app that makes it easy to keep track of all the major cryptocurrency markets (no, not a reader of Elon Musk’s twitter), while also seamlessly allowing you to trade your stocks.

The entire design is built with a single key goal in mind: to best support the user in deciding on when to buy and when to sell various currencies, with the info available instantly, at the very first glance.

How did we do? Let us know in the comments!

Design by Karol Błędziński

