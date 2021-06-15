Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ljubisa Kukulj

HTML Newsletter Template For Esports Betting Unikrn

Ljubisa Kukulj
Ljubisa Kukulj
  • Save
HTML Newsletter Template For Esports Betting Unikrn template newsletter html marketing design creative abstract simple dark clean minimal
Download color palette

Alongside with bunch of promotional designs I worked on newsletter templates as well for bunch of different campaigns.

Dribbble:
https://dribbble.com/ljkukulj

LinkedIn:
https://www.linkedin.com/in/ljubisakukulj/

Twitter:
https://twitter.com/ljkukulj

Figma Community:
https://www.figma.com/@ljubisakukulj

Ljubisa Kukulj
Ljubisa Kukulj

More by Ljubisa Kukulj

View profile
    • Like