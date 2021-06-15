Gintare Baryzaite

Nidos Banga Hotel

Nidos Banga Hotel logotype logodesign identity logomark type design wave brown wordmark typography graphic design resort hotel brand identity branding nida logo
A logo for a hotel in my beloved resort Nida.

