Anirban Majumdar

Standee Design - Covid 19 Awareness

Anirban Majumdar
Anirban Majumdar
  • Save
Standee Design - Covid 19 Awareness standee design standee marketing creative design brand design 2021 design illustration logo design creative design vector typography branding graphic design
Download color palette

Hello Everyone,

Excited to share the new 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗲 𝗱𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗻, created for "Covid 19 Awareness". I have used two software's, Illustrator and Photoshop. Hopefully you all will like.

Looking for a professional graphic designer
Drop me an email here 👇
anirbanmajumdarcreations@gmail.com

Thank you

Anirban Majumdar
Anirban Majumdar

More by Anirban Majumdar

View profile
    • Like