🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
XOSE is a E-Commerce based website logo
I have sketched the logo first then designed it using Adobe Illustrator. I personally like the logo. It could be use for company and business and projects identity.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TO GET FREELANCE SERVICES FELL FREE TO CONTACT ME :
E-mail: mehedihasanshopnil.jr@gmail.com
Whatsapp: +880 1316265634
Marketplace: www.fiverr.com/mehedishopnil
________________________________________________
-------------------------------------------------------
Follow me:
Behance
__________
Thank you!