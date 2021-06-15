Agilie Team

Medical App
Hi, guys!
Take a look at a great medical app concept we’ve made recently!
Home Page is for you to choose whether you’d like to go to the hospital or book a home visit. Having no clue what specialist you need to consult with? No problem! Just point out your symptoms, and the app will guide you.
The service will also provide you doctors’ ratings, and you might want to check other patient’s feedback to choose the physician.
By the by, you could simply call or chat with the doctor before the visit.
Nice, isn’t it?
Thanks for the work Anastasiya Vasnikovskaya.

Enjoy it!

