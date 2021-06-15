Showable - A Real estate Agents Showing Network

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi, Everyone,
This is one of my project that I've done. Showable is a private realestate agents network which let them hire agents to show homes to their clients on their behalf. As the Lead Designer I worked on designing the best user experience for the users and help the brand in expanding their identity.
Do give your feedback.
You can read the whole Case Study here
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1yfqU6F-V4JEQGqk5tj5AqOgtHLpIwmRp/view?usp=sharing
