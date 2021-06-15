Special Promotional Banners For Esports Betting Platform Unikrn

During my time at Unikrn together with my colleague, we made over 10.000 animated and static banners, promotional designs and illustrations. It was a pleasure and super enjoyable to work on these since they were all connected with gaming and that is the thing I really love.

So. Here are some of the designs I made.

