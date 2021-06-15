Special Promotional Banners For Esports Betting Platform Unikrn

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
During my time at Unikrn together with my colleague, we made over 10.000 animated and static banners, promotional designs and illustrations. It was a pleasure and super enjoyable to work on these since they were all connected with gaming and that is the thing I really love.
So. Here are some of the designs I made.
ribbble:
https://dribbble.com/ljkukulj
LinkedIn:
https://www.linkedin.com/in/ljubisakukulj/
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/ljkukulj
Figma Community:
https://www.figma.com/@ljubisakukulj