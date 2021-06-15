Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
E-store women's suits

E-store for a brand of women's business and sports suits using UI&UX design principles. The analysis of the target audience was carried out, a prototype of the site was created and an adaptive design was developed for the mobile and tablet versions.

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
