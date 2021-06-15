Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Prashant Kumar Sharma

Car Marketplace App

Car Marketplace App rental carrental orange compostion minimal flat apple mobile ecommerce marketplace cars ui web illustration logo app typography branding design creative
Hi, Everyone,

This is a design concept for car marketplace. Car Dealers can list their cars catalog and user can view the cars around them according to their preferences.

