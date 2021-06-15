Reading app

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hey guys,
This is a Reading Book app design concept 📚
We do not always have time to read books, so it would be very convenient to combine a book and its audio version in one application. There you can also listen to your favorite podcasts and save all the quotes you like and share them with your friends.
Hope you will like it ⚡