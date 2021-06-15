Irina Zhukova
Reading app

Irina Zhukova
Irina Zhukova for EPAM Design Russia
Reading app ebook ux daily ui education dark mode dark podcast ui mobile book reading application design
Hey guys,
This is a Reading Book app design concept 📚
We do not always have time to read books, so it would be very convenient to combine a book and its audio version in one application. There you can also listen to your favorite podcasts and save all the quotes you like and share them with your friends.
Hope you will like it ⚡

