Masha Gagarina

Albedo from Genshin Impact

Masha Gagarina
Masha Gagarina
  • Save
Albedo from Genshin Impact illustration gameart photoshop 2d
Download color palette

Here is an example of illustration with a background. Work made by means of Procreate and Photoshop

View all tags
Posted on Jun 15, 2021
Masha Gagarina
Masha Gagarina

More by Masha Gagarina

View profile
    • Like