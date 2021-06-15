My Pocket Therapist - healthcare app

Healthcare app as a business option.

Providing medical solutions through a mobile application is a trend, started a few years ago, increased substantially since the Covid-19 pandemic, and still enhancing in 2021. Implementing such services helps to stay close with your customers and stay ahead of competitors.

My Pocket Therapist is an example of a convenient healthcare app developed by Powercode.

The application allows clients to select the right specialist according to personal needs and book an online session at a suitable time.

There are a personal admin panel, CRM, and payment system launched in the app. Intuitive navigation and attractive design - make the user experience better.

Such a solution can deliver stunning results for your business.

