My Pocket Therapist - healthcare app

Healthcare app as a business option.
Providing medical solutions through a mobile application is a trend, started a few years ago, increased substantially since the Covid-19 pandemic, and still enhancing in 2021. Implementing such services helps to stay close with your customers and stay ahead of competitors.
My Pocket Therapist is an example of a convenient healthcare app developed by Powercode.
The application allows clients to select the right specialist according to personal needs and book an online session at a suitable time.
There are a personal admin panel, CRM, and payment system launched in the app. Intuitive navigation and attractive design - make the user experience better.
Such a solution can deliver stunning results for your business.
To contact us regarding development, drop a request at our website: powercode.co.uk.
