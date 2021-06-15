Anastasia Ivanets

Travel website concept

Travel website concept travel webdesign graphic design concept
Hi there!

This is my concept of a tourist site about my home city.
The background shows an "air bridge" in Zaryadye Park in the center of Moscow.

Feel free to give me some feedback.

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
