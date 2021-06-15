noplin siagian

Infographic_Education

noplin siagian
noplin siagian
  • Save
Infographic_Education figma
Download color palette

last week I was assigned by my supervisor to analyze data regarding education in Karo Regency, there I was asked to analyze the number of students from data obtained from Karo Regency Statistics and present it in the form of an infographic

View all tags
Posted on Jun 15, 2021
noplin siagian
noplin siagian

More by noplin siagian

View profile
    • Like