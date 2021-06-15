Mariia Adamova

007 Daily UI - Settings

Mariia Adamova
Mariia Adamova
  • Save
007 Daily UI - Settings settings mobile ui app design app design web dailyuichallenge dailyui
Download color palette

Daily UI Challenge 007

Briefing: Design settings for something. Is it for security or privacy settings? Game settings? What is it and what's important? (It's up to you!)

Solution: Photographer profile settings page in mobile app.

Appreciate your feedback!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 15, 2021
Mariia Adamova
Mariia Adamova

More by Mariia Adamova

View profile
    • Like