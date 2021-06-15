Rizki Mulyawan
Friendly: Make Friends with Strangers - Mobile App

Friendly: Make Friends with Strangers - Mobile App design user interface ux mobile ui friendly app meet new people social networking make friends friends app best friend app social app ux ui app minimal ui design mobile app design clean ui
Hi! 👋

Making new friends is challenging yet rewarding, right?
To make friends with strangers, what we usually do at the beginning is find something that we both like or talk about the same interest.

But during the pandemic making friends is a little bit harder than before. We are limited to meeting people outside. That means the opportunity to talk directly becomes difficult.  

So my latest design challenge was to design an app with a solution that allows users to select a topic and pairs them in a voice or text chat with someone else wanting to discuss the same topic. 🗣

Let me know what you think, feel free to share your opinions in the comments!

We are Illiyin Studio

Digital product design and development agency. We help entrepreneurs and forward-looking companies to transform their ideas into successful digital products. We work with clients of all scopes and sectors to create better experiences through design. Because we believe that great ideas aren’t industry-specific.

Get in touch : illiyinstudio@gmail.com

