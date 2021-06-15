Good for Sale
Maria Galybina

PEONY vector seamless pattern

Maria Galybina
Maria Galybina
Hire Me
  • Save
PEONY vector seamless pattern for sale summer spring peony illustration textile surface digital nature blossom bloom graphic design branding design leaf floral flower vector seamless pattern
PEONY vector seamless pattern for sale summer spring peony illustration textile surface digital nature blossom bloom graphic design branding design leaf floral flower vector seamless pattern
PEONY vector seamless pattern for sale summer spring peony illustration textile surface digital nature blossom bloom graphic design branding design leaf floral flower vector seamless pattern
PEONY vector seamless pattern for sale summer spring peony illustration textile surface digital nature blossom bloom graphic design branding design leaf floral flower vector seamless pattern
PEONY vector seamless pattern for sale summer spring peony illustration textile surface digital nature blossom bloom graphic design branding design leaf floral flower vector seamless pattern
PEONY vector seamless pattern for sale summer spring peony illustration textile surface digital nature blossom bloom graphic design branding design leaf floral flower vector seamless pattern
PEONY vector seamless pattern for sale summer spring peony illustration textile surface digital nature blossom bloom graphic design branding design leaf floral flower vector seamless pattern
PEONY vector seamless pattern for sale summer spring peony illustration textile surface digital nature blossom bloom graphic design branding design leaf floral flower vector seamless pattern
Download color palette
  1. pr1.jpg
  2. pr2.jpg
  3. pr3.jpg
  4. pr4.jpg
  5. pr5.jpg
  6. pr6.jpg
  7. pr7.jpg
  8. rp8.jpg

PEONY flower pattern

Price
$5
Buy now
Available on Creative Market
Good for sale
PEONY flower pattern

Do you like flower as much as I do? Then my new elegant seamless pattern with peonies is for you. It will be ideal for your desktop wallpapers, picture frames, posters, pattern fills, surface textures, web page backgrounds, textiles, scrapbooking, invitation cards, gift wrapping and more. Enjoy!

PROJECT INCLUDED:

5 EPS files with vector floral pattern
5 JPEG patterns (4000x4000 pixels, 300dpi)
5 PNG files with transparent background

Maria Galybina
Maria Galybina
Freelance Illustrator and Designer
Hire Me

More by Maria Galybina

View profile
    • Like