PEONY vector seamless pattern

Do you like flower as much as I do? Then my new elegant seamless pattern with peonies is for you. It will be ideal for your desktop wallpapers, picture frames, posters, pattern fills, surface textures, web page backgrounds, textiles, scrapbooking, invitation cards, gift wrapping and more. Enjoy!
PROJECT INCLUDED:
5 EPS files with vector floral pattern
5 JPEG patterns (4000x4000 pixels, 300dpi)
5 PNG files with transparent background