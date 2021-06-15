Trending designs to inspire you
The Ocean Pearl is a hotel manager expense dashboard inspired by the angular material look and feel. It offers an overview over the spending and transactions going through company accounts. The Ocean Pearl shows integrating components from the Indigo.Design System and Ignite UI for Angular and components from the Angular Material framework.
P.S. If you want to play with the real Angular app click here!