How are you?... This is probably one of the questions you will hear the most throughout your life. And to this question you will probably lie a lot because you will almost always answer "I'm fine" even though you are not. We live in a society where not being well is a taboo, people who ask you this question do not want to hear a negative answer and will even feel helpless and uncomfortable if you do. This is what OK NOT OK stands for...

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
