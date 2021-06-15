🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
How are you?... This is probably one of the questions you will hear the most throughout your life. And to this question you will probably lie a lot because you will almost always answer "I'm fine" even though you are not. We live in a society where not being well is a taboo, people who ask you this question do not want to hear a negative answer and will even feel helpless and uncomfortable if you do. This is what OK NOT OK stands for...