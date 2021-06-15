Medical Clinic App

During a close long-term partnership with a Moscow local private network of healthcare clinics Family Doctor, we designed a branch of digital services as a self-service platform for patients and an intercom portal for employees. We focused on being more transparent for any customer or employee. A dedicated team of product designers investigated their experiences on a daily basis with the Family Doctor top-managers and a team of our coding-partner. As a result we have come up with mobile and web platforms, and have designed a system which now can be used in all the digital services of the brand.

Animation by Kristina