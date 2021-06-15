Medical Clinic App

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
During a close long-term partnership with a Moscow local private network of healthcare clinics Family Doctor, we designed a branch of digital services as a self-service platform for patients and an intercom portal for employees. We focused on being more transparent for any customer or employee. A dedicated team of product designers investigated their experiences on a daily basis with the Family Doctor top-managers and a team of our coding-partner. As a result we have come up with mobile and web platforms, and have designed a system which now can be used in all the digital services of the brand.
Animation by Kristina