Paris Metro

Paris Metro city sunrise metro paris low poly isometric illustration blender 3d art 3d
In some rare spots and moments like sunrise on Line 5, a metro journey in Paris can surprisingly feel like a warm hug and be a really inspiring experience. We can already taste the summer atmosphere here, and I wanted to capture that essence in a low poly scene to celebrate our way back to normal life.

I hope it'll brighten your day :).

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
