Onboarding as Unboxing

Onboarding is a virtual unboxing process that helps the user ease into the product’s experience.
At this point, all a user is looking for is to get a sense of familiarity.
On average, nearly one in four users will abandon an application after using it just for once. This means that the first impression an app creates can literally be the last. A strong onboarding experience is a foundation for building confidence and trust with your user. This results in better conversion and retention rates for your application.
