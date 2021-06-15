pourya zamani

Smart Charts Kit

pourya zamani
pourya zamani
  • Save
Smart Charts Kit graph clean colors dark light ios app mobile kit ui design figma minimal data kit charts kit charts chart ui kit design system
Download color palette

Hello guys
Do you use charts in your projects UI?
How much time does it take? It’s time-consuming, right?

Got a great news for you! 🔥
I’ve created a chart kit which allows you to use 15 charts in
your designs for free!😍
Hope you like it.

Download it on the Figma community:
https://www.figma.com/community/file/986513506555744040/Smart-Charts-Kit

pourya zamani
pourya zamani

More by pourya zamani

View profile
    • Like