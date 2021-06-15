Hello guys

Do you use charts in your projects UI?

How much time does it take? It’s time-consuming, right?

Got a great news for you! 🔥

I’ve created a chart kit which allows you to use 15 charts in

your designs for free!😍

Hope you like it.

Download it on the Figma community:

https://www.figma.com/community/file/986513506555744040/Smart-Charts-Kit