Vortex: dashboard overview

Vortex: dashboard overview
Hi everyone. Why do companies need databases? Because they solve problems.

Modern database solutions assist businesses in many industries and help to find solutions to their problems by collecting, managing, and analyzing loads of information.

Any thoughts on this? Let me know in the comments.

