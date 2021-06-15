Anastasia Ivanets

Assasin's Creed website concept

Hey, guys!

Today I am going to share with you an Assasin's Creed website concept.

My main task here was to make a collage for the background image.
I used 8 different photos, worked with color grading and shadows, bringing the image style closer to the game graphics

What do you think? Let me know in comments❤️

