Travel itinerary app

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The challenge was to create a platform that incorporated different sources of information about cities and recommend places based on preferences and constraints.
What i created was an application that is user friendly and user flow that is easy and and intuitive.
🏀 Don't forget to like by pressing "L" and follow as i would be posting a lot of project i would be working on and some interesting personal projects.
I am available for new projects!
you can reach me at agbavor59@gmail.com