vaigunthan sundar

A app to compare benefits between companies while applying

vaigunthan sundar
vaigunthan sundar
  • Save
A app to compare benefits between companies while applying photoshop graphic design illustration userinterface ui uikit figma app design android
Download color palette

Hi Folks!
This is a mobile application, where I am applying for job we can compare the benefits different company offer . I have shown a few screens What do you think about this? I hope you like it. Feel free to feedback and please press "L" if you like it ❤

vaiguthans30@gmail.com
Behance | Linked In

vaigunthan sundar
vaigunthan sundar

More by vaigunthan sundar

View profile
    • Like