Mian khalid

High end retouching

Mian khalid
Mian khalid
  • Save
High end retouching photo editing retouching high end retouching photoshop editing
Download color palette

that's an indian girl photo that i retouched.contact me on this Gmail. miankhalid211@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 15, 2021
Mian khalid
Mian khalid

More by Mian khalid

View profile
    • Like