Children's Book Doodles with Fuzzy Friends

Always wanted to create a children's book but didn't know how? Start with the new adorable illustrations in'Fuzzy Friends', a free illustration collection! These loveable characters, stickers, and scenes might just be the doodles you need to bring your story to life🐰
Also, get the ball rolling with thisfree customizable Figma template and bring your children's book dreams into reality✨
🚀Speed up your workflow and try out hundreds of illustrations for free on Blush.
Illustrations: Fuzzy Friends by Manuela Langella
