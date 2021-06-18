Blush

Children's Book Doodles with Fuzzy Friends

Children's Book Doodles with Fuzzy Friends branding logo design illustrator illustrations／ui illustration design ux illustrations ui illustration
Always wanted to create a children's book but didn't know how? Start with the new adorable illustrations in'Fuzzy Friends', a free illustration collection! These loveable characters, stickers, and scenes might just be the doodles you need to bring your story to life🐰

Also, get the ball rolling with thisfree customizable Figma template and bring your children's book dreams into reality✨

Speed up your workflow and try out hundreds of illustrations for free on Blush.
Illustrations: Fuzzy Friends by Manuela Langella

Tell your story with illustrations!

