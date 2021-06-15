Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Slidesignus

Work From Home Presentation Template

Slidesignus
Slidesignus
Hire Me
  • Save
Work From Home Presentation Template branding minimalist creative business presentation ppt presentation powerpoint template powerpoint design graphic design powerpoint
Work From Home Presentation Template branding minimalist creative business presentation ppt presentation powerpoint template powerpoint design graphic design powerpoint
Work From Home Presentation Template branding minimalist creative business presentation ppt presentation powerpoint template powerpoint design graphic design powerpoint
Work From Home Presentation Template branding minimalist creative business presentation ppt presentation powerpoint template powerpoint design graphic design powerpoint
Download color palette
  1. WFH Dribbble Preview 1.jpg
  2. WFH Dribbble Preview 2.jpg
  3. WFH Dribbble Preview 3.jpg
  4. WFH Dribbble Preview 4.jpg

Do you want lively, engaging and modish presentation templates for your business? Well, no need to look any further. Here is "Work From Home Presentation Template". We come with a set of attractive looks to perform an eye-catchy presentation template. Combined fresh purple gradation colors with square shapes in every slide.
We highly recommend this template for project plans, business, photography, lifestyle, branding, fashion, lookbook, and many more.

You can purchase it here.

We are open for new projects!
Reach us at contact@slidesignus.com we will give you best shot!

We are also at Website | Behance | Instagram

Slidesignus
Slidesignus
We Give The Best Presentation Design Shots
Hire Me

More by Slidesignus

View profile
    • Like