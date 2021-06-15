2D Animated Video for App Marketing

Hello Dribbblers 👋!

Root Planner is an app for delivery routes. We created an awareness video for the new solution to optimize delivery routes. We divided the video in 3 sections, the Problem, Solution and how it benefits.

The branding guide was heavily used in the video and we mostly set it out in monochromatic theme. It turned out great and our client loved it! I hope you like this one as well.

