TORII - Illustration for clothing brand inspired by Japan

Réalisation d'une illustration pour la marque de prêt-à-porter Azimut. L'illustration représente un Torii croisé lors de notre voyage au Japon. Celle-ci sera imprimée en sérigraphie sur les vêtements de la marque Azimut.
Creation of an illustration for the ready-to-wear brand Azimut. The illustration represents a Torii we found during our trip to Japan. This will be screen printed on the clothing of the Azimut brand.