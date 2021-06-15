Manual Flow Builder Module

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello guys 👋!
Today we want to present the interactive tool crafted for manufacturing 🧑🔧companies that desire their processes to be automated 🤩 and fully digitalized 🤩 concerning using the assembly manuals. The solution enables the reuse of the once implemented plan 💡 and design 🎨 many times by the user and admin. No more paper manuals ❌, no more errors ❌. With automated and digitized documentation transfers, the production line employees work on the verified and step-by-step manuals. By building the flow, there's little chance for any errors to occur 👍. Oh, and by the way - we designed two modes – dark 🌃 and light 🌞!
We're available for new projects! Just drop us a line at office@synergycodes.com